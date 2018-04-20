

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Nicholas Butcher has told his second-degree murder trial that he fatally stabbed Montreal-born yoga instructor Kristin Johnston by accident.

Butcher says the pair had been sleeping in a bed inside her Halifax-area home on March 26, 2016, when he awoke to someone stabbing him in the throat.

He says it was dark and he couldn't see who it was, and he was able to flip the person over and got a hold of the knife, and stabbed the person.

Butcher, breaking down on the stand, says the struggle stopped and when he turned on the light, he saw that it was Johnston -- and she was already dead.

Butcher says he thought to himself that he had to die too, so he grabbed the knife and tried to slit his wrist.

He said that didn't work, so he went to the bathroom and retrieved a razor blade and slit both his wrists and laid down "to die."

Butcher says it felt like an "eternity," so he went and got a mitre saw, and cut his right hand completely off.

"I just killed her by accident, just not even knowing what's going on," he testified Friday.

Court has heard that Butcher called 911 and told the dispatcher he had killed his girlfriend, tried to kill himself and had cut off his hand.