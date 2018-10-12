Niagara police allege Ont. restaurant manager sexually assaulted customer
A Niagara Regional Police officer is seen in an undated file photo. (The Canadian Press/Francis Vachon)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 12, 2018 2:00PM EDT
PORT DALHOUSIE , Ont. - A restaurant manager from the Toronto-area is facing a sex assault charge after an alleged incident at his workplace in Port Dalhousie, Ont.
Niagara regional police allege the incident took place in September while a woman was eating at the restaurant.
They allege the man, who was part of the restaurant's management staff, came to the woman's table and sexually assaulted her.
The 51-year-old man from Mississauga, Ont., is now facing one count of sexual assault.
Police say they believe there may be other alleged victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.
