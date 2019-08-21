

CTVNews.ca Staff





An NFL player who hoped to win over Winnipeggers with a T-shirt saw those plans backfire in spectacular fashion thanks to a glaring typo.

A.J. Cole and his teammates from the Oakland Raiders arrived in Manitoba’s capital on Wednesday for a pre-season game against the Green Bay Packers.

Cole and some of his teammates walked off the plane wearing Winnipeg-themed swag, including Winnipeg Jets jerseys. But there was a pretty obvious problem with Cole’s outfit: his shirt showed a city skyline with the words “Winnipeg, Alberta.”

Naturally, Twitter wasn’t impressed.

In his defence, Cole blamed the typo on an Amazon Prime order. He also offered apologies to the city’s residents.

“Just a kid from Atlanta, Florida playing football in Oakland, Nevada with a low geography IQ,” he tweeted.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers tweeted back at the player, joking that they “can’t wait to visit you in Oakland, Nevada.”