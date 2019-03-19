Newfoundland teenager arrested after driving with beer, posting photo
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 19, 2019 3:39PM EDT
GLOVERTOWN, N.L. -- A Newfoundland teenager has learned it's probably not wise to post a picture of yourself driving while holding a beer on social media.
RCMP say they charged a 19-year-old man after someone tipped them to a post on a "Cape Shore Memes" social media page.
The photo shows a hand holding both a cigarette and a bottle of Bud Light while apparently driving, with the caption: "People always ask me, 'Hey Trevor, what do you do in Terra Nova?"'
Police said they identified the man, and charged him with having open alcohol, and for using a hand-held device while driving.
They say he admitted to doing both while being questioned by police, and the charges have been processed as convictions.
RCMP say in a news release that social media posts depicting illegal activity "can and will be investigated."
They added: "To drink or use a hand-held cellular device while driving is illegal and dangerous to the driver as well as everyone else on the road."
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- New Brunswick Tory government budget offers surplus, debt reduction
- Pregnant asylum seeker in labour rescued from snow near Manitoba border
- Newfoundland teenager arrested after driving with beer, posting photo
- Toronto Catholic diocese on hook for $530K for priest abuse of altar boy
- Ont. woman's fake travel agency scammed people of $108K, police allege