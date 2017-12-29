

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





The federal government has cancelled its planned Canada 150 Closing Party on Parliament Hill, which was scheduled for New Year’s Eve, because of the extreme cold currently gripping much of the country.

The cancellation notice was posted on the government’s website for the event. The big party was to include dancing and skating along with a multimedia show featuring pyrotechnics and lasers and music from various DJs, the website said. Canadian hip-hop star Kardinal Offishall was also slated to make an appearance at the celebration.

"We are currently dealing with extraordinary weather conditions and are working with our partners to ensure the safety of all Canadians taking part in the activities," a spokesperson for the Canadian Heritage department told CTV Morning Live on Friday in an email.

An Extreme Cold Warning by Environment Canada continues to be in effect for Ottawa with an expected high of -19 C on Friday and wind chill values of -35 C in many areas. On Sunday night, temperatures are predicted to dip down to -24 C, according to Environment Canada.

With files from CTV Morning Live