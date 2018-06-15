New Nunavut premier wants focus on mental health, elder care
The Nunavut Legislative Assembly is seen on Thursday, April 23, 2015 in Iqaluit, Nunavut. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 15, 2018 3:24PM EDT
IQALUIT, Nunavut -- Nunavut's new premier says he will focus on improving mental health and elder care in the territory.
Joe Savikataaq took over the job after the previous premier was removed from office Thursday following a non-confidence vote.
He says the territory needs to address why Nunavut has Canada's highest rates of suicide and sexual violence.
Savikataaq says building an addictions treatment centre and a trauma counselling centre will be high on his agenda.
He also says he wants better health treatment for elders so they can stay in Nunavut instead of being flown south.
He says more federal money to improve housing in the territory would also help ease Nunavut's social problems.
