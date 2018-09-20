New Brunswick Liberals release platform featuring 118 commitments
New Brunswick Liberal Leader Brian Gallant and wife Karine Lavoie are greeted by supporters after arriving at a campaign stop in Oromocto, N.B., on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/James West)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 20, 2018 10:34AM EDT
KESWICK RIDGE, N.B. - The New Brunswick Liberals have released their full campaign platform, with 118 commitments at a cost of $155 million over four years.
Most of the promises have been released previously during the campaign, including a four-year freeze on power rates, but the 26-page document does include a few new items.
If re-elected, a Liberal government would develop and implement a teacher recruitment plan to fill vacancies created by retirements.
They would also at least double the limit on how much alcohol can be brought into the province.
The Liberals still project a budget surplus in 2021-22 but, because of extra spending, it would be $32 million -- down from the original forecast of $69 million.
New Brunswickers go to the polls on Monday.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 'Absolute and complete rubbish:' Alberta to release rehabbed bear cubs this fall
- Nominations open again for Toronto election after province's legal victory
- Man dead after allegedly being stabbed with machete in Toronto
- Man wins five-year battle over pay lost during Prince Edward Island snowstorm
- How the 2026 Olympics could fix an Alberta town's housing crisis