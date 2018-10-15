

The Canadian Press





FREDERICTON - It's not exactly Cheech and Chong University, but New Brunswick's new government cannabis agency is offering lessons on how to roll a joint.

The Cannabis NB website includes a "Cannabis 101" section to teach people new to the recreational drug how to prepare it.

It says to break down your cannabis until it looks like the consistency of oregano — but adds it should not smell like oregano.

The instructions — which include pictures — say to "fill the centre of the rolling paper with your ground cannabis and distribute it evenly so that your joint does not resemble a hill, with a bulge in the middle."

The website goes on to say how to shape the joint, and ends with "finish and enjoy."

Other topics include the different kinds of cannabis and their effects, and how to keep your cannabis fresh.