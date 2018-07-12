

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Nova Scotia woman and her nephew are locked in a feud over a seven-figure prize won in the lottery sensation known as Chase the Ace.

Barb Reddick and Tyrone MacInnis drew the elusive ace of spades from a deck whittled down to just two cards on Wednesday night, winning $1.2 million.

Event organizers said they issued two separate cheques for about $600,000, since both Reddick and MacInnis’ names were on the ticket.

Reddick claims she only put her nephew’s name on the ticket for good luck, and never intended to split the winnings with him. She said she is planning to sue MacInnis to claim the full prize.

The Chase the Ace series in Margaree, N.S. was held to raise funds for local fire departments.

How it works

The rules of Chase the Ace are simple. Participants buy tickets to be entered into a weekly draw. A single ticket is drawn each week, and the winner instantly gets part of the pool. A fraction of the week’s funds go to the fire departments, while the remaining money is squirreled away into a growing jackpot.

On top of the initial winnings, the ticket holder gets the chance to pull one card from a standard 52-card deck. If the ace of spades is drawn, they win the total jackpot.

If the card isn’t drawn, the shrinking deck is set aside for the next week -- thereby narrowing the odds.

