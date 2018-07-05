

CTVNews.ca Staff





A popular type of lottery that has crowned multiple millionaires in Atlantic Canada is expected to do it again, this time in a small Nova Scotia community.

Chase the Ace mania has taken over Margaree in Cape Breton. There are just two cards left in the draw, including the winning ace of spades.

If someone pulls the elusive card next Wednesday, they’ll take home an estimated $1.2 million. If they don’t, the final week’s winner will claim the jackpot.

The draw is more than a game. It’s also a fundraiser for two local volunteer fire departments.

Organizer Bernice Curley said residents have rallied around the fundraiser, and the visitors have been good for local businesses.

“Our last draw went to $72,000, and we thought that was big and we thought we’d never see that again. So this is huge,” Curley said.

“It’s not just the fire departments. Everybody has kind of come together to help us out to pull it off, and there’s a lot of traffic coming through Margaree.”

Chase the Ace mania has its roots in Inverness, a community about 30 minutes south of Margaree. In the fall of 2015, thousands of people flocked to the seaside village weekend after weekend until Donelda MacAskill eventually pulled the ace and claimed the $1.7-million grand prize.

Fortunately, the out-of-hand crowds seen in Inverness haven’t been a problem in Margaree because organizers don’t require ticket holders to wait at one location during the draw.

“There was only one highway into Inverness and one out. So it was pretty stressful on the community. Now less so because people don’t have to show at the site,” said Adrian Coady, a resident of Margaree.

“In the end it’s great for the local fire hall and we’ll have a ton of money when they shut this thing down.”

Other notable Chase the Ace winners in Nova Scotia include Kathy McPherson, who won $2.9 million in Sydney and donated part of her winnings to Fort McMurray wildfire relief, and Rino Maltais, who took home $1.3 million in Dalhousie.

A Newfoundland couple won $2.6 million last summer in a draw that grabbed headlines in the province for almost a year. The winners, Don and Marg Gorman, said they’d never left Newfoundland and planned to use their winnings to travel.

How it works

The rules of Chase the Ace are simple. Participants buy tickets to be entered into a weekly draw. A single ticket is drawn each week, and the winner instantly gets part of the pool. A fraction of the week’s funds go to the fire departments, while the remaining money is squirreled away into a growing jackpot.

On top of the initial winnings, the ticket holder gets the chance to pull one card from a standard 52-card deck. If the ace of spades is drawn, they win the total jackpot.

If the card isn’t drawn, the shrinking deck is set aside for the next week -- thereby narrowing the odds.

With files from CTV Atlantic