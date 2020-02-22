ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is holding consultations as it reviews a policy regarding night-time crop damage from hungry moose.

The Fisheries and Land Resources department is looking for feedback about whether farmers should be permitted to shoot moose on their properties at night, and if so, how to do so safely.

Munching moose have been long been a threat to crops in the province, but last fall, farmers decried the discontinuation of a permit that allowed them to shoot moose on their properties at night.

Fisheries and Land Resources Minister Gerry Byrne has said the change was made to align policy with the Wildlife Act, which prohibits hunting at night, but he says the consultations will consider the negative impact on farmers and public safety.

Farmers suffering profit loss from munching moose have said existing options like calling wildlife officers or applying for grants to build fencing are too slow to keep the moose away.

In-person sessions will be held in Deer Lake and Wooddale next week and sessions in St. John's and Clarenville will be scheduled for March.

Feedback can be submitted by mail or online before the March 13 deadline.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2020.