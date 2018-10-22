N.B. premier says Liberals will offer collaborative throne speech
New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant speaks to reporters in front of the provincial legislature in Fredericton on Wednesday, September 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kevin Bissett
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 22, 2018 7:30AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 22, 2018 3:39PM EDT
FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant says his minority Liberal government will present a throne speech Tuesday that addresses many of the opposition parties' campaign issues.
Gallant says the speech will talk about raising the minimum wage and advancing pay equity in the private sector.
He says the government will address New Brunswick's paramedics shortage.
Gallant also says the government will set the target of returning to balanced budgets in 2020-2021 -- a year earlier than it had planned.
Standing in front of the legislature with his 20 members behind him, Gallant said New Brunswickers don't want another election after last month's inconclusive results, so his party will put forward a candidate for Speaker.
But Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs says Gallant is just trying to buy time and is putting the legislature through the unnecessary process of forcing him out.
Higgs says Gallant -- whose Liberals now have one fewer seat than the Tories -- doesn't have the numbers to pass his throne speech, and the Tories will be ready to assume power and run the province.
