

The Canadian Press





THOMPSON, Man. -- Suspects are being sought after a number of knife-involved assaults within a four-hour period in Thompson, Man., including two attacks that resulted in the victims being flown to Winnipeg for treatment of serious injuries.

RCMP say they received word around 2:45 a.m. Thursday of a 24-year-old man who had been stabbed by at least two teenage boys.

About an hour later, a report surfaced of a 48-year-old man who was stabbed by two youths while he walking on a path beside the city's homeless shelter.

A few minutes before 5:30, Mounties went to an apartment block where a 27-year-old man had been stabbed multiple times by some youths on a trail near the block.

Police say a security guard at a local hotel and a man walking in park were also attacked.

The victims from the homeless shelter and apartment block were airlifted and both are listed as stable.

Mounties say they're looking for witnesses.

"We know there were multiple people involved in the attacks as well as some that watched these violent encounters," said Thompson RCMP Insp. Brian Edmonds. "Someone knows who is responsible and we are asking them to come forward and share the information."