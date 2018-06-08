

CTVNews.ca Staff





Toronto police are searching for two suspects after a group of people was pepper-sprayed by a stranger at one of the busiest areas of the city.

The incident happened at the intersection of Yonge and Bloor on Friday evening.

Police say an unknown man sprayed a group of people with pepper spray and then fled the scene.

EMS Acting district superintendent Troy Van Overdijk said four people were taken to hospital in “various conditions.” A number of other patients were treated at the scene and released.

Police initially said that seven to eight people were pepper-sprayed.

All the victims were conscious and breathing, police said.

Police are searching for two suspects, a male and female, who were last seen running from the scene. The female is described as having dark hair and wearing a tank top and white glasses. The male is described as white with dark hair, a red cap, a red tank top and a black backpack.

Bloor subway station, one of the city’s busiest transit hubs, was briefly closed as police carried out an investigation.

Christine Jonik said the incident happened in an underground area near Bloor subway station. Jonik said she saw a security guard cover their eyes and run from the scene after the pepper spray was released.

“I could feel the pepper spray in my lungs, and all of a sudden it became difficult to breathe ,” Jonik said.

Toronto Fire was also called to the scene.

