

CTVNews.ca Staff, with files from CTV Montreal





An Air Canada flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Hawaii.

The plane was travelling from Vancouver to Sydney when it encountered the turbulence as it was flying just west of Hawaii on Thursday morning, CTV News Montreal reported.

Flight AC033 then made an unscheduled stop at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu.

“Preliminary information indicates there are approximately 25 people who have sustained minor injuries,” an Air Canada spokesperson told CTV News, adding that “medical personnel are on standby to examine passengers in Honolulu.”