Mudslide cleared from track in B.C., but Amtrak service remains suspended
Via Rail's Pacific Central Station is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday July 24, 2009. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 5, 2019 4:14PM EST
VANCOUVER -- The company that operates a train corridor that was blocked by a mudslide near White Rock, B.C., says it has cleared the path of debris.
BNSF Railway spokesman Gus Melonas says crews used cranes to remove debris and were able to clear the way for freight train service to resume.
He says Amtrak's passenger service between Vancouver and Seattle remains suspended.
The American passenger rail company suspended service on its Cascade line at noon on Friday, and says service is scheduled to resume on Sunday.
Melonas says BNSF is continuing its inspection of the area to ensure safe movement of the trains.
Amtrak is providing alternative bus transportation to affected passengers.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- No winning ticket for Friday night's $10 million Lotto Max jackpot
- Police take suspect into custody after "incident" near Moncton airport
- Vigilance urged for B.C. backcountry enthusiasts as avalanche risk remains
- Mudslide cleared from track in B.C., but Amtrak service remains suspended
- Bad weather continues to hamper fire dousing efforts on container ship