TORONTO -- More than 8,500 Ring video doorbells have been recalled in Canada after it was determined they pose a fire hazard if installed incorrectly.

According to Health Canada, the battery can become damaged and can overheat if someone uses the enclosed wood screws instead of the security screws for installation.

The recall impacts about 8,700 of the second-generation Ring doorbells sold in Canada between June and October 2020.

Health Canada said Ring has received one complaint in Canada as of Nov. 5, while there have been 85 complaints in the United States, including 23 reports of property damage and eight reports of minor burns.

Consumers are being urged to consult the Ring website or the Ring app for updated installation instructions.