More than 600 at funeral for N.S. boy who died in fire
Mason Grant, 7, is seen in this undated image.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 22, 2018 1:09PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 22, 2018 2:15PM EST
YARMOUTH, N.S. -- The funeral for one of four children killed in a house fire in southern Nova Scotia was held today for a little boy known for his infectious smile and unusual sense of humour.
The Yarmouth Wesleyan Church estimated over 600 people attended the service for seven-year-old Mason Grant -- a cousin of the other children -- in the second of three funerals stemming from the devastating fire that swept through a fisherman's home two weeks ago.
Grant died in the early morning fire in Pubnico Head on Jan. 7, along with three other young children, while at the house for a sleepover.
A fire marshall's report on the cause of the blaze is expected within days, but police have ruled out foul play.
Hundreds of people gathered Sunday at a chapel in Barrington for a service for seven-year-old Mya Prouty, while a joint service is being held Tuesday for four-month-old Winston Prouty and four-year-old Jayla Kennedy.
Obituaries say the children were known for their mischievous smiles, senses of humour and love of the outdoors.
