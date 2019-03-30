

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Toronto's Chris Fox





Travellers driving on one of Toronto’s busiest highways met some unexpected traffic after more than a dozen cows got loose following an accident involving a cattle carrier.

The truck was involved in an accident on Hwy. 401 near Mississauga around 11:30 p.m. Friday night, Ontario Provincial Police said.

The collision split the side of the truck, allowing a number of cows to wander away from the crash site.

Both the express and collector’s lanes had to be closed for nearly two hours as the cows roamed the highway. The full highway didn’t reopen until 6 a.m. when OPP and Mississauga firefighters were able to corral the cattle.

Peel Paramedics said on Twitter they were on scene to treat and transport a patient with moderate injuries from the collision.

#hwy401 westbound Express lanes closed at Hurontario St for collision involving a caddle carrier. Cows loose on Hwy401 in Mississauga. #Mississauga #Collision #HeavyRescue401 #CowsLooseOnTheHighway pic.twitter.com/A6Ol6SCbqx — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) March 30, 2019