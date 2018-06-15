Montreal police seek potential witness in case of missing 10-year-old boy
Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou is seen in this handout image.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 15, 2018 11:32AM EDT
Montreal police say they are seeking a possible witness in the case of a 10-year-old boy missing since March.
Police say they want to talk to a woman who was seen smoking a cigarette in the park where Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou was last seen.
Insp. Ian Lafreniere says the woman is not the same as another woman who saw Ariel shortly before he vanished.
Lafreniere says the witness might be able to describe the situation in the park before Kouakou disappeared.
She was identified in one of the more than 400 tips police have received since Kouakou vanished.
Police say they believe that the Kouakou fell into a river and drowned, but his father has insisted in the past that he was abducted.
Kouakou was last seen in Parc Des Bateliers, which borders the Riviere des Prairies, on March 12 after leaving his home in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough to visit a friend.
