Montreal police say divers have stopped search for missing boy
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 20, 2018 5:07AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 20, 2018 1:34PM EDT
Montreal police divers have stopped their search for 10-year-old Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou.
Police say there were six different dives in Riviere des Prairies from Monday through early this afternoon.
They say the search is still ongoing but that divers will return to the river only if they receive information they believe warrants further diving.
The boy hasn't been seen since March 12 when he left his home in the city's Ahuntsic-Cartierville district to visit a friend's house.
Besides the diving, police have been going door-to-door in the neighbourhood and using horses, the canine unit, all-terrain vehicles and a helicopter to search the area.
The boy's father has said he believes his son was abducted and has asked police to restore an Amber Alert that was issued immediately after Ariel's disappearance.
Meanwhile, a reward for information leading to the boy being found has climbed to $100,000 after a Montreal-area businessman contributed $50,000.
Police say they have received close to 600 tips.
