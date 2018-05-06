

CTVNews.ca Staff





Armed with some new information, a Montreal mother will be returning to Peru this week to continue the six-month-long search for her missing son.

Jesse Galganov disappeared last September while on a solo backpacking trip in Huarrez, Peru, where he planned to hike the well-known Santa Cruz trail. He was 22 years old at the time.

Galganov’s mother, Alisa Clamen, said she can't reveal all the details about the new findings but says Israeli firm Magnus International Search & Rescue has helped to narrow the search using drones and other techniques.

"They have managed to track every movement that Jesse made up until the point of last contact,” she told CTV Montreal.

“They know from every person he's spoke to which way he was headed, (and) what his physical state was," she added.

Clamen’s trip to Peru later this week will coincide with a planned police search based on the new information.

Clamen said the information may help to indicate “the time of day that it was, the next potential camp ground, where he was on the paths.”

In February, Clamen revealed Magnus had spoken to two French hikers who were reported to have camped near Galganov and a French national who said they had seen him. They were also looking for four Americans and a muleteer.

Clamen also said she believes there may have been a criminal element to her son's disappearance.

"Someone doesn't want us to find him,” she said. “So I'm pretty sure there was some criminal activity. Whether it's what caused something to happen or it's after the fact, I can't say," Clamen said.

Clamen added that she won’t stop searching until she brings Galganov home. "And I will bring him home,” she said.

With a report from CTV Montreal