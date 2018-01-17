Montreal man takes dogs sledding on winter walks: 'Best when it's coldest'
Published Wednesday, January 17, 2018 7:41AM EST
Walking three dogs in the dead of winter can be a drag, but one Montreal dog owner has embraced the challenge by hitching his pooches up to a dogsled for their daily constitutional.
Jean-Maxim Deshaies takes his three pets out for a brisk 15-kilometre sled ride every day along the snowy ski paths of Montreal, using a stand-up dogsled he acquired last winter.
“They get very excited,” Deshaies said, adding that it’s a fantastic way for his dogs Nala, Brutus and Tucker to work off their energy. “It’s better than (putting) a dog only in the backyard,” he said.
Deshaies says he got the idea for using a dogsled from his sister, who spotted one in a sporting goods store last year. After a few Google research sessions Deshaies decided he was ready to give it a shot, and he’s been doing it on cold days ever since.
“It’s best when it’s coldest,” he said.
Deshais says his dogs love the exercise and took naturally to pulling the sled.
“The first time they knew what to do,” he said. “Dogs are for this.”
With files from CTV Montreal
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Charged with trying to lure boy, 82-year-old Ont. man killed in Fla. jail
- Halifax man jailed after forcing woman into prostitution, denying her food
- Montreal man takes dogs sledding on winter walks: 'Best when it's coldest'
- 'Feel like a monster:' Ex-Young Canadians worker on trial for child sex abuse charges
- Students walk out after prof allegedly mocks classmate with anxiety