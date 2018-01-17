Walking three dogs in the dead of winter can be a drag, but one Montreal dog owner has embraced the challenge by hitching his pooches up to a dogsled for their daily constitutional.

Jean-Maxim Deshaies takes his three pets out for a brisk 15-kilometre sled ride every day along the snowy ski paths of Montreal, using a stand-up dogsled he acquired last winter.

“They get very excited,” Deshaies said, adding that it’s a fantastic way for his dogs Nala, Brutus and Tucker to work off their energy. “It’s better than (putting) a dog only in the backyard,” he said.

Deshaies says he got the idea for using a dogsled from his sister, who spotted one in a sporting goods store last year. After a few Google research sessions Deshaies decided he was ready to give it a shot, and he’s been doing it on cold days ever since.

“It’s best when it’s coldest,” he said.

Deshais says his dogs love the exercise and took naturally to pulling the sled.

“The first time they knew what to do,” he said. “Dogs are for this.”

