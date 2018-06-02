Montreal closes Mount Royal to through traffic as part of pilot project
Automobile traffic on a 500 meter stretch between Beaver Lake and the Smith House parking lots will be banned until October 31st. (CTV Montreal)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 2, 2018 11:03AM EDT
MONTREAL - A controversial pilot project to ban cars from driving across Montreal's Mount Royal begins today.
The initiative will block a section of the scenic road that crosses the iconic landmark until Oct. 31 in order to prevent cars from driving all the way across.
Pedestrians, cyclists, buses and emergency vehicles will be allowed to cross but other vehicles approaching from either end will be diverted to one of two parking lots.
The decision stems from the death of a young cyclist last fall, but has sparked criticism from some Montrealers who say it will prevent them from accessing the mountain or visiting its cemeteries.
More than 10,000 vehicles use the road on a daily basis.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 3 arrested after Hamilton vandalism spree, warrants for 3 more
- UVic students make a splash with pedal-powered submarine
- Police seeking suspects after kidnapping attempts on Montreal's South Shore
- Montreal closes Mount Royal to through traffic as part of pilot project
- 'I'm covered in poo': Transport Canada investigating feces falling from sky