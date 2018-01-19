The sisters of a Toronto man who police believe was murdered by a killer targeting gay men are satisfied with how police handled the case, and they hope investigators will soon find their brother’s body so they can lay him to rest.

“I never thought they would get him this quickly,” Patricia Kinsman said at a press conference on Friday.

Andrew Kinsman, 49, went missing last spring. Bruce McArthur, a self-employed landscaper who frequented the Church and Wellesley village, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Kinsman and 44-year-old Selim Esen.

Police said Thursday they believe there may be more victims. On Friday, CTV News learned that evidence pertaining to four possible homicides was found in the suspect’s apartment.

Sisters Patricia Kinsman and Karen Coles said they usually knew whether their brother was dating someone, but they never heard him mention McArthur.

Toronto police have been criticized by some within the LGBTQ community, who accused police of ignoring ongoing calls from individuals who long-suspected the cases might be linked. Last month, police said they didn’t believe the missing persons cases were connected.

The sisters dismissed those claims and insisted that investigators did everything they could.

“Establishing the link between them is the difficult part. You can’t fault the police for taking the time that they do,” Coles said.

In hopes of finding their missing brother, the sisters organized searches across the city’s east end beginning last summer. With help from their brother’s friends, co-workers and volunteers from the LGBTQ community, they scoured Riverdale Park and wooded stretches of the Don Valley. Their final search was on Dec. 9.

“We looked for him in the rain, in the heat, and in the snow,” Kinsman said.

The sisters said the news of their brother’s death is difficult to comprehend, but they’ve long been prepared.

“For me, I’ve been ready since he went missing that day, because he would’ve never left his 17-year-old cat in the apartment alone without food and water for three days. He would never do that,” Kinsman said.

Coles added: “But there was always hope. You always have hope that he’s going to be found alive somewhere … That’s the hard part when someone is missing. You live with hope and you live with despair.”

They want their brother to be remembered as a generous, hard-working person who had a lot more life to live.

“I will remember Andrew as a young boy with long blonde hair and bangs, wearing his tie-dyed T-shirts and embroidered blue jeans, riding his mini bike on our mother’s property,” Kinsman said. “Andrew was 49 when he was murdered. There was no reason for him to die.”

Asked what they would say to McArthur if given the chance, Kinsman said “nothing.”

“To me, he is nothing,” she said, adding that she plans to attend every court date.

The sisters said that their next hope is for police to locate their brother’s body. They won’t organize a memorial service until his remains are found.

In the meantime, the sisters are still coming to terms with the news.

“It’s not what we wanted. We wanted him to be found alive. But at least now we know instead of spending every day thinking and wondering and worrying is he injured, is he hurt, is someone hurting him, at least that part of is over,” Coles said.

None of the charges have been tested in court.