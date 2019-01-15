

CTVNews.ca Staff





The RCMP in Alberta say a pair of missing 12-year-olds who they believed were on their way to British Columbia have been found safe.

Nicolas Givotkoff and Rhianna Pelletier were located in the Airdrie, Alta. area on Tuesday morning, according to RCMP.

Both the Innisfail and Red Deer RCMP received missing person complaints for the children on Monday.

According to an RCMP news release, Givotkoff travelled to Innisfail, Alta. early Monday morning and met up with Pelletier. The two children then left Innisfail in a family car described as a dark blue Chevrolet Cavalier.

Givotkoff and Pelletier were last seen travelling together in Airdrie at approximately 9 p.m. local time on Monday evening. The vehicle they were travelling in was discovered in Airdrie that evening, but the children weren’t found until the next morning.

RCMP said they believe the children are trying to reach Radium, B.C.

Police said they will not be providing any further updates on the case.