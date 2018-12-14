

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canada’s tourism minister has postponed a trip to China at the last minute amid growing tensions between the two countries.

Melanie Joly’s office confirmed to CTV News that she has postponed a planned trip for a tourism event.

“Canada and China mutually agreed to postpone the Canada-China Year of Tourism closing ceremony and Minister Joly’s planned travel to China,” Jeremy Ghio from Joly’s office told CTV.

“Both governments agreed this would allow us to better achieve our shared objectives.”

Relations between Canada and China have been strained since the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of telecommunications giant Huawei, in Vancouver on Dec. 1 at the request of the United States.

The U.S. wants her extradited to face charges that she and her company misled banks about the company's business dealings in Iran. A Canadian judge released Meng on bail Tuesday.

Two Canadians, Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat in China, and Michael Spavor, an entrepreneur who lived in northeastern China near the North Korean border, were taken into custody Monday on suspicion of "engaging in activities that endanger the national security" of China, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said.

Canadian consular officials have had no access to them.