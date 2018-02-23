

CTVNews.ca Staff





The winds of winter are whipping up a fresh blast of snow to hamper Friday evening commutes in B.C., according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency has issued snowfall warnings for several parts of the province, including Metro Vancouver, Prince George, the Fraser Valley and the Sunshine Coast. Howe Sound, Cariboo and inland areas of the North Coast are also under snowfall warnings.

The affected areas are expected to see between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow Friday evening, with areas near water experiencing the lower end of that range. Environment Canada says up to 25 centimetres of snow is possible near the North Shore Mountains.

The snowfall is expected to impact the evening rush-hour commute, and will not stop until sometime overnight. Dozens of WestJet and Air Canada flights scheduled to depart Friday from Vancouver International Airport have already been cancelled.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” Environment Canada said. “Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”

The agency is also warning that sudden weather changes can create dangerous conditions in mountainous areas.