Measles warning issued for Vancouver music festival, restaurant, other locations
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 14, 2018 1:00AM EDT
Vancouver Coastal Health is warning anyone who went to the Skookum Festival, visited Noodlebox Mount Pleasant or the Outdoor Community Block Party or used public transit in Vancouver at specific times that they may have been exposed to measles.
An individual who attended those locations has been confirmed to have the highly-contagious disease that is spread through the air.
A list of the specific locations and times, which range between Saturday and Tuesday, is available on the health authority's website.
Anyone who attended those locations at the specified times and who has not been fully immunized with two doses of the measles vaccine, nor had the disease in the past, should see a doctor immediately.
The health authority says if you think you have been exposed and are not immune to measles, you should get immunized within six days of exposure to protect yourself.
Anyone who caught the disease at one of those events would begin developing symptoms between Sept. 15 and Sept. 29 and should see a doctor but phone the doctor's office first to avoid exposing others.
