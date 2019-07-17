Maskwacis RCMP investigate deaths of toddlers found in body of water
MASKWACIS, Alta. - Alberta RCMP are investigating the deaths of a young brother and sister found in a body of water on private property near Maskwacis.
Police began looking for the toddlers in the early evening on Wednesday.
They were found by the family in a body of water on property it owned.
Efforts were made on scene to resuscitate the children but they were determined to be dead on arrival at hospital.
Police say preliminary information reveals no indication of wrongdoing.
RCMP Inspector James McLaren says the whole community is in shock and mourning.
