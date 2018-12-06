

The Canadian Press





ST. THERESA POINT, Man. -- A charge of manslaughter has been laid in the death of a man from northern Manitoba.

RCMP say the 28-year-old resident of St. Theresa Point suffered life-threatening injuries during an alleged assault with a weapon on Nov. 28.

He was taken to the local nursing station, then flown to Winnipeg where he died two days later.

A 28-year-old woman from St. Theresa Point was arrested on Dec. 1.

Cheryl Lynne Flett was remanded and appeared in a Winnipeg courtroom on Monday.