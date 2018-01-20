Manitoba woman charged after man stabbed, house lit on fire
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Saturday, January 20, 2018 6:21PM EST
A Manitoba woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly stabbing a man and setting his house on fire.
RCMP said the incident happened Friday in Lynn Lake, a remote community more than 1,000 kilometres north of Winnipeg.
Police said the man suffered minor injuries in the alleged stabbing, went to call police and then returned to find his house in flames.
Police have charged a woman with assault with a weapon, mischief causing danger to life, arson to property and two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.
