

The Canadian Press





THOMPSON, Man. -- Manitoba Health officials have issued a boil water advisory for the city of Thompson.

The province says routine tests have detected coliform bacteria in the treated water supply.

Coliform bacteria can be found in feces and sewage.

As a precaution, the medical officer of health says people should boil water for at least one minute before using it to drink, make ice or beverages, cook, or to wash fruits and vegetables.

Officials say the advisory will remain in effect until the water supply no longer poses a risk to public health.

Thompson is about 740 kilometres north of Winnipeg and has a population of about 13,000 people.