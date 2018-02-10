

CTVNews.ca Staff





Calgary police have arrested a man they have been pursuing for nearly two years to face trial in the brutal 2013 murder of a local teen.

Nathan Paul Gervais, 22, was apprehended in southeast Asia under undisclosed circumstances and returned to Canada Friday. Calgary Police Service members were waiting for him and promptly placed him under arrest.

Police have not said where Gervais returned to Canada but confirm he will be transported to Calgary in the coming days.

Gervais was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the killing of Lukas Strasser-Hird. The 18-year-old had been beaten and stabbed to death by several assailants in an alleyway outside a bar in Calgary on Nov. 23, 2013.

Gervais failed to appear for trial in April, 2016, and a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.

Three others were charged with second-degree murder in the attack. Two of those men -- Assmar Shlah and Franz Cabrera -- were found guilty of second-degree murder, while Joch Poulk was convicted of manslaughter.