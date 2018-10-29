

CTVNews.ca Staff





A man allegedly abducted from his mother in Toronto as a baby more than three decades ago has been found alive and well in the United States.

American authorities say the boy’s father, Allan Mann Jr., was arrested Oct. 26 on charges including making false statements in transactions with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Mann was living under the assumed name of Hailee Randolph DeSouza with a fake Texas birth certificate. Once officials in Texas confirmed that the birth certificate could not be real, investigators pieced together Mann’s true identity.

Mann was living in Vernon, Conn. with his son who was born as Jermaine Mann but was unknowingly using a fake name in the U.S.

Officials say the elder Mann had abducted his son during a court-ordered visit in 1987, and then fled across the border. Jermaine Mann was less than two years old at the time.

“After taking his son away from his son’s mother, this defendant is alleged to have lived a lie for the last 31 years in violation of numerous U.S. laws,” U.S. Attorney John H. Durham said in a press release.

Jermaine Mann has since been reunited with his mother, Lyneth Mann-Lewis, who now lives in Brampton, Ont.

The mother and son are expected to speak at a news conference Monday afternoon. They will be joined by Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders and a representative from the Missing Children Society of Canada.

Allan Mann Jr. remains in custody following his arrest. The allegations against him have not been proven in court.