

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- A Montreal man charged with inciting hatred online against Jews had his bail conditions tightened Monday to ensure he stays away from Jewish schools and synagogues.

Robert Gosselin made a brief court appearance at which the conditions were officially added.

The 55-year-old Gosselin was charged with two counts of uttering threats and one count of inciting hatred in relation to posts on the Facebook page of the Journal de Montreal newspaper. Among the messages was one that threatened to "eliminate Jews by killing an entire school of Jewish girls."

Gosselin's new conditions were added after members of Montreal's Jewish community raised concerns that specific protections of its institutions and places of worship were not spelled out.

David Ouellette of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs said his organization's legal team had raised the issue with prosecutors.

"There was a lot of concern within the community that these conditions had not been imposed from the beginning," Ouellette said. "We're very satisfied that these conditions have been imposed today."

He noted the anti-Semitic threats were made just days before the Oct. 27 attack on a synagogue in Pittsburgh, which raised anxiety levels in the community.

Gosselin was represented by a new lawyer Monday who requested the case be postponed to Mar. 4.