

CTVNews.ca Staff





As members of an Ottawa synagogue prepare to light the first candle to mark the start of Hanukkah this weekend, the group’s rabbi says they can find some comfort in new enhanced security measures they recently installed.

Rabbi Menachem Mendel of the Ottawa Torah Centre said they placed panic buttons throughout the building as well as a keypad at the front entrance, which requires visitors to put in a passcode to gain entry.

“We have to be vigilant and we have to make sure our members are protected,” he told CTV Ottawa on Friday. “We want to take precautionary measures, although there is no threat and there’s no reason to be alarmed.”

Mendel said the community came together to discuss increasing security at the synagogue following the mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh in October that killed 11 people.

In November, Statistics Canada released new data showing a sharp increase in hate crimes against the Jewish community in Ontario last year. According to the statistics, hate crimes against the province’s Jewish population in 2017 were up 41 per cent from the year before.

The Ottawa Torah Centre isn’t the only synagogue taking extra precautions, either.

Alex Wilner, an assistant professor at Carleton University, works with the Jewish community on increasing security measures at their places of worship.

“It includes everything from better lighting outside on the street, signage [that says] ‘You’re on camera,’ lots of cameras around, 360 screens in the office so we can watch who’s coming in and out,” he said.

He also said they increasingly lock their doors during religious ceremonies – a practice they never used to do on a regular basis.

Mendel said Hanukkah offers the Jewish community a time for reflection.

“When you’re in a dark room, one small candle can dispel the darkness,” he said. “Every small act pushes the darkness away and will turn the world into a better place to live in.”

With a report from CTV Ottawa’s Katie Griffin