

CTVNews.ca Staff





A man convicted of killing two young children in a Calgary firebombing has escaped a B.C. prison, the second inmate to do so in less than a month.

The Correctional Service of Canada says Michael Douglas Sheets, 48, turned up missing on Sept. 1 following a head count at the Mission Institution, a minimum-security facility in Mission, B.C.

Sheets is serving a 14-year-six-month sentence after being hired to firebomb a home in Calgary back in 2004. The attack left two children, aged four and five, dead, while their mother survived by jumping out a window.

Police say Sheets is five-feet-six-inches tall and weighs 141 pounds. He may be going by the name “John Hala.”

Sheets has a history of escaping custody. In February 2015, he evaded security while on an escorted day pass from the William Head Institution on Vancouver Island. Officers found him a day later.

Sheets is the second inmate to escape Mission Institution in less than a month.

On Aug. 7, John Norman Mackenzie was also found missing following an evening headcount. He is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder and remains on the loose.