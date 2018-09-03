Man convicted of killing two children escapes B.C. prison
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, September 3, 2018 8:25AM EDT
A man convicted of killing two young children in a Calgary firebombing has escaped a B.C. prison, the second inmate to do so in less than a month.
The Correctional Service of Canada says Michael Douglas Sheets, 48, turned up missing on Sept. 1 following a head count at the Mission Institution, a minimum-security facility in Mission, B.C.
Sheets is serving a 14-year-six-month sentence after being hired to firebomb a home in Calgary back in 2004. The attack left two children, aged four and five, dead, while their mother survived by jumping out a window.
Police say Sheets is five-feet-six-inches tall and weighs 141 pounds. He may be going by the name “John Hala.”
Sheets has a history of escaping custody. In February 2015, he evaded security while on an escorted day pass from the William Head Institution on Vancouver Island. Officers found him a day later.
Sheets is the second inmate to escape Mission Institution in less than a month.
On Aug. 7, John Norman Mackenzie was also found missing following an evening headcount. He is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder and remains on the loose.
Inmate Michael Douglas Sheets has escaped from Mission Institution in Mission, British Columbia. Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Michael Douglas Sheets is asked to contact police. News release: https://t.co/vNfPS0zIsV pic.twitter.com/UixMIbE0xH— Correctional Service (@CSC_SCC_en) September 2, 2018
