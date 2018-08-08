Convicted murderer escapes minimum-security prison in B.C.
The Correctional Service of Canada photo of John Norman Mackenzie. (source: Twitter / @CSC_SCC_en)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, August 8, 2018 7:31AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 8, 2018 9:13AM EDT
MISSION, B.C. -- RCMP are searching for an escaped inmate serving a life sentence for second-degree murder at a B.C. prison.
The Correctional Service of Canada says staff at the minimum-security Mission Institution discovered that John Norman Mackenzie was missing during a count at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Mackenzie is 57 years old, five-foot-eight and 197 pounds, with a fair complexion, blue eyes and brown hair.
He is also serving time for armed robbery and other offences.
The federal agency says it is investigating the incident and working with police to find Mackenzie as quickly as possible.
