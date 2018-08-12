

The Canadian Press





GRAVENHURST, Ont. -- Provincial police say they have charged a 30-year-old man with second-degree murder in the death of his father.

Police say the death was the result of a violent altercation at a cottage in Gravenhurst, Ont., about 150 kilometres north of Toronto.

They say they responded to the scene at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Upon their arrival, they say they found 67-year-old man of Brampton, Ont., dead at the scene.

They say his son has been charged with second-degree murder, indignity to a body and assault.

Police say the accused will appear in court in Bracebridge, Ont., on Monday.