Man charged with second-degree murder in death of his father: OPP
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, August 12, 2018 7:55PM EDT
GRAVENHURST, Ont. -- Provincial police say they have charged a 30-year-old man with second-degree murder in the death of his father.
Police say the death was the result of a violent altercation at a cottage in Gravenhurst, Ont., about 150 kilometres north of Toronto.
They say they responded to the scene at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Upon their arrival, they say they found 67-year-old man of Brampton, Ont., dead at the scene.
They say his son has been charged with second-degree murder, indignity to a body and assault.
Police say the accused will appear in court in Bracebridge, Ont., on Monday.
