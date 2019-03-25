

The Canadian Press





PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. - A man in Saskatchewan has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a toddler.

Police in Prince Albert say in a news release that officers were called March 20 to an apartment building, where a child was reported to be unconscious.

The 21-month-old was transported to hospital and later died.

Police say an autopsy was conducted and the case is considered a homicide.

Police did not release details about how the baby died or whether the accused was related to the child.

The 29-year-old man is to appear in court Tuesday morning.