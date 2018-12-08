Man charged in death of 14-year-old found in Mississauga park
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 8, 2018 12:51PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 8, 2018 5:46PM EST
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Police west of Toronto say a man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 14-year-old boy.
Investigators have said the teen's body was found in a park in Mississauga, Ont., on Friday shortly before 8 a.m.
Peel regional police have not released a cause of death.
They did not say whether the accused, 20-year-old Nicholas Mahabir of Mississauga, had any relationship to the boy.
They say the accused was set to appear in court Saturday, and an investigation is ongoing.
