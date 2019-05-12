

Christy Somos, CTVNews.ca





A standoff came to a peaceful end in Owen Sound, Ont. after police say a man set a fire inside his apartment and barricaded himself inside with his young daughter.

Emergency services were called to the Owen Sound apartment building overnight Sunday after receiving reports of smoke filling the hallway.

When police, fire and ambulance crews arrived on scene, it was determined that the smoke was filling the hallway from one of the apartments, a news release states. Investigators say they found one man inside the unit, who became uncooperative with emergency services and barricaded himself inside with weapons.

His nine-year-old daughter was also inside the apartment.

Police eventually negotiated the safe release of the girl, but further talks with the man broke down as he threw smoke bombs at the officers.

Local police called in support from Grey Bruce OPP and their emergency response team – a tactical rescue unit was also requested.

The building and adjacent properties were evacuated as a precaution.

The man peacefully surrendered to police around 5 a.m. and was brought into custody.

He’s expected in court Sunday morning to face charges of arson, uttering threats, mischief and weapons related offences.