Man arrested after Tim Hortons meltdown caught on camera
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, November 1, 2018 2:06PM EDT
The man caught on camera in the midst of a meltdown at a British Columbia Tim Hortons has been arrested.
Security footage from a Tim Hortons in New Westminster, B.C. on Sept. 6 shows a man ordering an Iced Capp when things quickly escalate. In the video, the man pours his drink over the counter and eventually knocks the cash register to the ground. The clip has been viewed more than 263,000 times since it was posted on Oct.1.
New Westminster police had said previously the man was frustrated that his order was wrong and began to verbally abuse staff.
In an emailed statement to CTVNews.ca on Thursday, New Westminster police spokesperson Sgt. John Scott said that the suspect, 28-year-old Alan Sam Deguillaume, was arrested in Powell River, B.C., about 190 kilometres northwest of New Westminster, on Oct. 15.
Deguillaume has been charged with two counts of assault and one count of mischief under $5,000. He has since been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 21.
None of the allegations have been tested in court.
