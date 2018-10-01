Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for alleged assault and mischief following a public meltdown over an Iced Capp order at a Tim Hortons in New Westminster, B.C.

According to the New Westminster Police Department, the incident, which was caught on a security camera on the night of Sept. 6, began after the unidentified man ordered an Iced Capp.

Police say the man complained that the order was wrong before losing his cool, insulting staff and pouring the frozen beverage onto the counter. He then allegedly paced the restaurant while continuing to verbally abuse staff before pushing a computer register to the floor.

Police say the suspect also allegedly punched and kicked another customer who had attempted to intervene.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

“It is concerning that someone can become that irate over an apparently incorrect order, but thankfully nobody was seriously injured,” New Westminster spokesperson Sgt. Jeff Scott said. “We are asking for the assistance of the public to identify the suspect, which will help continue our investigation into the alleged assault and mischief.”

The suspect is being described as a Caucasian male between the ages of 20 and 25 with a medium build, short brown hair and a height of 5’6”. The man was wearing a pink T-shirt and black pants at the time of the alleged incident

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is being urged to contact New Westminster Police at 604-525-5411.