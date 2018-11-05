

The Canadian Press





FREDERICTON -- A Fredericton man accused of murdering two police officers and two civilians in an August shooting spree has told a judge that he wants a new lawyer.

Matthew Raymond said he feels he has not been defended by his lawyer and wants a new one appointed.

The court was to have heard the Crown's application today for a psychological assessment, but that's on hold until Raymond's lawyer issue is settled.

During two previous court appearances, Raymond told the court that he had tried to fire lawyer Nathan Gorham at least five times.

Gorham told the court that he's been concerned that instructions from Raymond were not those of a fit mind.

Judge Julian Dickson will decide Wednesday if he'll appoint a new defence lawyer.

Last month, Raymond said he should be "exonerated" immediately because of temporary insanity, and that he has evidence that will show his innocence in the deaths of Fredericton police constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello, and civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright.

The four were gunned down Aug. 10 outside an apartment complex in the city.

Last week, the 48-year-old Raymond said he now knows "what's going on" but that "what happened in the past is something else."