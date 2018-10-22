Alleged Fredericton gunman says he's innocent, citing 'temporary insanity'
Matthew Vincent Raymond, charged with four counts of first degree murder, is escorted from provincial court in Fredericton on Oct. 22, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Andrew Vaughan)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 22, 2018 9:50AM EDT
FREDERICTON -- The man charged with murder in a Fredericton shooting spree that left four people dead says he should be "exonerated" because of temporary insanity.
Matthew Raymond says he has evidence that will show his innocence in the deaths of Fredericton police constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello, and civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright.
The four were gunned down Aug. 10 outside an apartment complex in the city.
Appearing before a judge today, the 48-year-old Raymond said he shouldn't be in custody and should acquitted "right now."
Ignoring his defence lawyer's plea to sit down, Raymond told Judge Julian Dickson he has been threatened while in jail.
Raymond has not yet made a formal plea, and the case will return to court next Monday to set a date for a preliminary hearing on the first-degree murder charges.
