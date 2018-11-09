

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Lotto Max jackpot cap will increase to $70 million next year, the highest ever in Canadian history.

The interprovincial lottery game will also be adding a Tuesday draw, in addition to the regular Friday draw. In a news release issued by the various lottery corporations from across the country, it says the move will ensure that jackpots grow more quickly.

The changes will take effect on May 11, 2019.

Neither the cost of play, nor the $50-million threshold that the jackpot must reach before Maxmillion prizes are offered, will change.

The Lotto Max jackpot cap was last increased in 2015, when it was set at $60 million, a $10 million jump from when the game was introduced in 2009.