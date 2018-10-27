Edmonton ticket takes $60 million Lotto Max jackpot
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Nov. 2 will be approximately $39 million.
TORONTO -- A lone winning ticket for Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot was sold in Edmonton.
The exact location has yet to be revealed.
The draw also offered 56 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each -- and 27 of them were won.
Those prizes will be shared amongst 36 winning ticket holders.
