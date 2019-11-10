Lotto 649 ticket sold in Ontario wins $18-million jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets. (Richard Plume / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, November 10, 2019 7:27AM EST
TORONTO -- A ticket sold somewhere in Ontario claimed the $18-million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
The draw's guaranteed $1-million prize went to a ticket holder in the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Nov. 13 will be approximately $5 million.
